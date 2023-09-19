TikTok’s Viral ‘Beard’ Filter: How to Try it Out Yourself

TikTok users are currently obsessed with the viral ‘beard’ filter that instantly gives you a realistic mustache and goatee. This filter has gained immense popularity on the platform, providing users with a glimpse of how they would look with some added facial hair.

From curiosity to comedy, the beard filter has captured the interest of millions of TikTok users. Whether you’re looking to have a laugh, make a point, or simply switch up your appearance temporarily, this filter is incredibly entertaining.

Using the beard filter on TikTok is quite easy. Just follow these steps:

1. Open the TikTok app on your device.

2. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner.

3. Search for ‘Mustache and goatee filter’.

4. Click on the first video you see that uses the effect.

5. Tap on the filter with the same name.

6. Hold your phone so that your face is on camera, and the effect should automatically apply.

Now you can share your new look with your friends, incorporate it into your TikTok challenges, or simply marvel at what you would look like with facial hair.

TikTok has seen numerous filters and effects go viral over the years, ranging from cool cartoon effects to AI-generated filters. These features have added a whole new dimension to the platform and have become a significant part of TikTok culture.

Source: Kawter Abed