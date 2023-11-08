Save Big on the Latest iPhone with Verizon’s Black Friday Deals

As Black Friday 2023 approaches, tech enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to. Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies, has unveiled its best holiday deals that are now available. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your phone, now is the perfect time to do so and save some serious cash.

Verizon’s Black Friday offer includes a fantastic deal on the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro. For a limited time, customers can score a free iPhone 15 Pro, along with a free Apple TV 4K (valued at $139) and a 6-month subscription to Apple One (valued at $60). This all-inclusive package combines popular Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and Apple iCloud into one convenient bundle.

The iPhone 15 Pro itself boasts cutting-edge features and capabilities. With a high frame rate 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision technology, and immersive Dolby Atmos sound, you can enjoy a truly cinematic experience right in the palm of your hand.

To take advantage of this incredible offer, both new and existing Verizon customers can save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series. This means you could potentially get the $999 iPhone 15 Pro for absolutely free! However, there is a requirement to trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal, as it is undoubtedly one of the best early Black Friday phone offers available. Upgrade your phone to the latest iPhone and enjoy all the cutting-edge features that Apple has to offer.

FAQ:

Q: Can I get the free iPhone 15 Pro offer if I’m already a Verizon customer?

A: Yes, both new and existing Verizon customers are eligible for this deal.

Q: What do I need to do to claim the offer?

A: To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Q: How long is this offer available?

A: This offer is available for a limited time as part of Verizon’s Black Friday deals. Be sure to take advantage of it while it lasts.

Sources:

– www.verizon.com