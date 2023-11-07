How to Get Peacock Premium for Free?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming. While Peacock offers both free and premium subscription plans, many users are eager to know if there is a way to access Peacock Premium for free. In this article, we will explore some methods that may allow you to enjoy Peacock Premium without spending a dime.

Method 1: Peacock Free Trial

One of the easiest ways to access Peacock Premium for free is taking advantage of their free trial offer. Peacock offers a 7-day free trial for their premium plan, allowing you to enjoy all the benefits of the premium subscription without any cost. Simply sign up for the trial, provide your payment information, and enjoy a week of ad-free streaming.

Method 2: Xfinity Flex or X1 Customers

If you are an Xfinity Flex or X1 customer, you may already have access to Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Xfinity customers can simply sign in to their Peacock account using their Xfinity credentials and start streaming premium content without any extra charges.

Method 3: Peacock Premium with Cox

Cox Communications customers can also enjoy Peacock Premium for free. Cox offers Peacock Premium as part of their Contour TV Ultimate and Contour Stream Player packages. If you are a Cox customer with one of these packages, you can access Peacock Premium signing in with your Cox account details.

FAQ:

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription plan offered Peacock that provides access to additional content, including exclusive shows, movies, and live sports, without any advertisements.

Q: Can I get Peacock Premium for free forever?

A: While there are methods to access Peacock Premium for free, such as free trials or through certain cable providers, these options may have limitations or time restrictions. It is always recommended to check the terms and conditions of any offer before signing up.

Q: Can I watch Peacock Premium offline?

A: Yes, Peacock Premium allows you to download select shows and movies to watch offline on your mobile devices.

In conclusion, while Peacock Premium typically requires a subscription fee, there are ways to access it for free, such as through free trials or partnerships with cable providers. However, it is important to note that these options may have limitations or time restrictions. Always make sure to review the terms and conditions before signing up for any offer. Happy streaming!