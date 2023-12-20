How to get Peacock premium for free?

How to Access Peacock Premium for Free: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a fan of binge-watching your favorite TV shows and movies? If so, you’ve probably heard of Peacock, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of content from NBCUniversal. While Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, you may be wondering how to access Peacock Premium for free. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step step.

Step 1: Sign Up for a Free Peacock Account

To get started, visit the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. Sign up for a free account providing your email address and creating a password. This will grant you access to Peacock’s basic content library.

Step 2: Explore the Free Content

Once you have created your account, take some time to explore the free content available on Peacock. You can enjoy a selection of TV shows, movies, news, and sports without any additional cost.

Step 3: Consider the Peacock Premium Trial

Peacock offers a 7-day free trial of their premium subscription, which provides access to even more content, including exclusive originals and live sports. To activate the trial, navigate to the “Premium” section on the Peacock website or app and follow the instructions to start your trial.

Step 4: Take Advantage of Partner Offers

Peacock has partnered with various companies to offer their customers free access to Peacock Premium. If you are a customer of Xfinity, Cox, or certain other cable providers, you may be eligible for complimentary access to Peacock Premium. Check with your provider to see if you qualify for this offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription tier of the Peacock streaming service that offers additional content, including exclusive originals and live sports.

Q: Can I access Peacock Premium for free?

A: While Peacock Premium is a paid subscription, there are ways to access it for free. By signing up for a free Peacock account, you can enjoy a limited selection of content. Additionally, Peacock offers a 7-day free trial of their premium subscription.

Q: How long does the Peacock Premium trial last?

A: The Peacock Premium trial lasts for 7 days, during which you can enjoy all the benefits of the premium subscription at no cost.

Q: Are there any other ways to get Peacock Premium for free?

A: Yes, some cable providers offer complimentary access to Peacock Premium for their customers. Check with your provider to see if you qualify for this offer.

In conclusion, while Peacock Premium is a paid subscription, there are several ways to access it for free. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can enjoy a wide range of content on Peacock without spending a dime. Happy streaming!