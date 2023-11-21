How to Get Peacock Premium for 99 Cents?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming. While Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, many users are eager to know how they can access Peacock Premium for just 99 cents. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Sign Up for Peacock

To begin, visit the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. Click on the “Sign Up” button to create a new account. You will be prompted to enter your email address and create a password.

Step 2: Choose the Premium Plan

During the sign-up process, you will be presented with two options: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. Select the Premium plan to access exclusive content, ad-free viewing, and offline downloads.

Step 3: Apply the Discount Code

To avail the 99 cents offer, you need to apply a discount code. Currently, the code “PEACOCKTV” is available for new subscribers. Enter this code during the sign-up process to activate the discount.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription plan that offers additional benefits such as access to exclusive content, ad-free viewing, and the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Q: How long does the 99 cents offer last?

A: The 99 cents offer is typically available for the first month of your Peacock Premium subscription. After the initial month, the subscription will renew at the regular price unless canceled.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Peacock Premium subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions.

Q: Can I use the 99 cents offer if I already have a Peacock Free account?

A: No, the 99 cents offer is only available for new subscribers signing up for Peacock Premium.

By following these simple steps, you can enjoy the vast library of content on Peacock Premium for just 99 cents. Remember to apply the discount code during sign-up to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Happy streaming!