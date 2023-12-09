How to get Peacock free for 3 months?

Get 3 Months of Peacock for Free: A Limited-Time Offer

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Peacock, the popular streaming platform from NBCUniversal, has gained significant attention with its diverse library of TV shows, movies, and original content. If you’re looking to dive into the world of Peacock without breaking the bank, you’re in luck! For a limited time, you can enjoy three months of Peacock Premium for free. Here’s how you can take advantage of this fantastic offer.

Step 1: Sign Up for Peacock

To begin your Peacock journey, head over to the official Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. Click on the “Sign Up” button to create a new account. You’ll be prompted to provide some basic information, such as your name, email address, and password. Don’t worry; the sign-up process is quick and straightforward.

Step 2: Choose the Premium Plan

During the sign-up process, you’ll be presented with two options: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. While the Free plan offers a selection of content, the Premium plan unlocks the full Peacock experience, including exclusive shows, live sports, and ad-free viewing. Select the Premium plan to make the most of your three-month free trial.

Step 3: Enter Payment Information

To access the three-month free trial, you’ll need to provide your payment details. Rest assured, you won’t be charged during the trial period. However, it’s essential to keep track of the trial’s end date to avoid any unexpected charges. If you decide Peacock isn’t for you, make sure to cancel your subscription before the trial expires.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the three-month trial ends?

A: Absolutely! You can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens after the three-month trial?

A: Once the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically convert to a paid Peacock Premium plan. You’ll be billed according to the current pricing, unless you cancel beforehand.

Q: Can I share my account with others during the trial?

A: Yes, you can share your account with friends or family members. Peacock allows multiple devices to stream simultaneously under one account.

Q: Is the three-month free trial available to existing Peacock subscribers?

A: Unfortunately, this offer is only available to new Peacock subscribers. Existing subscribers can explore other promotions and discounts offered Peacock.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy three months of Peacock Premium for free. Sign up today and immerse yourself in a world of captivating entertainment. Happy streaming!