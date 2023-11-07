How to Get Peacock $1.99 a Month?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, and live sports. While Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, many users are eager to know how they can access the service for just $1.99 a month. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get Peacock at this discounted rate.

Step 1: Sign Up for Peacock

To begin, visit the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. Click on the “Sign Up” button to create a new account. You will be prompted to enter your email address and create a password.

Step 2: Choose the Premium Plan

Once you have signed up, you will be presented with different subscription options. Select the “Premium” plan, which is priced at $4.99 per month. This plan provides access to all of Peacock’s content, including exclusive shows and movies.

Step 3: Apply the Discount

To avail the $1.99 per month offer, you need to apply a discount code. Currently, Peacock is offering this discounted rate to eligible Xfinity Flex customers. If you are an Xfinity Flex customer, you can find the discount code in your Xfinity Flex account. Enter the code during the checkout process to apply the discount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live sports.

Q: What is the difference between the free and premium plans?

A: The free plan provides limited access to Peacock’s content, while the premium plan offers full access to all shows, movies, and exclusive content.

Q: How can I get Peacock for $1.99 a month?

A: Currently, the $1.99 per month offer is available to eligible Xfinity Flex customers. You can find the discount code in your Xfinity Flex account and apply it during the checkout process.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Peacock subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions.

In conclusion, following these steps and applying the discount code, eligible Xfinity Flex customers can enjoy Peacock’s premium plan for just $1.99 a month. Take advantage of this offer to access a vast library of entertainment and stay up-to-date with the latest shows and movies.