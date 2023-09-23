How to Make Spicy Pickled Garlic at Home

If you’re a fan of spicy snacks and love the tangy taste of pickles, you’re in for a treat! A recent trend on TikTok has showcased delicious homemade spicy pickled garlic recipes that are both simple and flavorful. With just a few ingredients, you can create your very own jar of spicy goodness to snack on whenever you please.

To make spicy pickled garlic, start adding a generous portion of Sriracha sauce to a jar of pickled garlic. This will give your snack a spicy kick. Next, add a dash of thyme for a hint of herbal flavor and a sprinkling of chili powder to intensify the heat. Once all the ingredients are combined, give the jar a vigorous shake to ensure everything is well mixed.

The result is a jar of spicy pickled garlic that is both tangy and fiery. The combination of flavors will leave your taste buds tingling with delight. You can enjoy these pickled garlic cloves as a standalone snack or use them to add a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes.

If you’re a fan of kimchi, the traditional Korean fermented cabbage dish, you’ll love spicy pickled garlic. Kimchi is known for its sour and spicy taste, and spicy pickled garlic offers a similar flavor profile. Like kimchi, spicy pickled garlic can also be made from scratch, giving you the opportunity to showcase your culinary skills.

So, why not try making your own jar of spicy pickled garlic at home? It’s a simple and delicious way to level up your snacking game and impress your friends and family with your homemade treats.

