How to Score Free or Discounted Netflix

Summary: Netflix, the reigning champion in the streaming industry with over 247.2 million paid subscribers worldwide, is known for its lack of deals and discounts. However, there are still ways to access Netflix for free or at a reduced price. This article explores alternative methods to enjoy Netflix without breaking the bank.

Unlike its competitors, Netflix does not offer a free trial. The company discontinued this option in the U.S. in 2020, and there are no plans to reintroduce it. If you want to catch a glimpse of Netflix’s popular series, you can find selected full episodes on their YouTube channel.

T-Mobile’s “Netflix on Us” freebie used to provide ad-free Netflix Standard plans to customers on higher-priced mobile plans. However, starting Jan. 24, T-Mobile is downgrading all customers to Netflix’s ad-supported tier. While it’s not entirely free anymore, it’s still a bonus that comes at no extra cost.

Verizon, on the other hand, offers a subscription bundle for $10 per month that includes Netflix’s ad-supported tier and HBO Max through its myPlan service. Technically, subscribers are getting Netflix at no additional cost, as the standalone ad-supported Max subscription already costs $9.99 per month.

Comcast Xfinity subscribers in specific markets can take advantage of limited-time bundle offers that include internet access, cable TV, and Netflix. These deals are not available year-round, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Xfinity website for any upcoming promotions.

While Netflix may not be readily available for free or at a discounted rate directly through the platform, alternative options like T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity provide avenues for users to enjoy Netflix as part of their service packages. Ultimately, it’s about finding the best deal that suits your needs and preferences.