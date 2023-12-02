Unlocking the Power of Your Subscriptions: How to Get More Value for Your Money

Are you tired of paying for multiple subscriptions? Did you know that there are ways to access popular subscription services for free or at a lower cost? By using the services you are already paying for, such as your cell phone plan or grocery delivery service, you can unlock a world of entertainment without breaking the bank.

One option to consider is Walmart+. If you are a Walmart+ subscriber and get groceries delivered to your house, you can enjoy free access to Paramount+. This means you can stream a wide range of Paramount+ content at no additional cost. Don’t miss out on this great deal that combines the convenience of grocery delivery with the joy of unlimited entertainment. Check out the Walmart+ website for more information on this offer.

T-Mobile also offers a variety of free subscription perks. If you are on a Magenta plan, you can take advantage of T-Mobile’s Netflix On Us program, which provides a complimentary Netflix subscription. This means you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows without any extra charges. Additionally, T-Mobile Magenta Max plan subscribers can get Apple TV+ for free. Immerse yourself in the world of Apple originals without spending a dime. Visit T-Mobile’s website to learn more about these exclusive offers.

Another exciting deal awaits Walmart+ subscribers. You can currently enjoy six months of free SiriusXM. Whether you prefer to listen to SiriusXM in your car or through streaming, this offer allows you to experience the service without paying a penny. Just remember to cancel before the six months are up to avoid being billed. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and elevate your listening experience.

If you’re a fan of Peacock, subscribing to Instacart+ can give you access to Peacock Premium for free. For a standard fee of $99 per year or $9.99 per month, Instacart+ members enjoy unlimited free delivery, lower service fees, and other benefits. By subscribing to Instacart+, you not only get convenient grocery delivery but also gain access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, live sports, and live news through Peacock Premium.

