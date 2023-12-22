How to get free Costco membership?

How to Score a Free Costco Membership: Insider Tips and Tricks

Introduction

If you’re a savvy shopper looking to save big on groceries, household items, and more, a Costco membership can be a game-changer. However, the annual membership fee can be a deterrent for some budget-conscious individuals. But fear not! We’ve uncovered some insider tips and tricks to help you snag a free Costco membership.

1. Take Advantage of Costco’s Guest Policy

Did you know that Costco allows members to bring up to two guests with them on each visit? While guests cannot make purchases, they can still enjoy the benefits of shopping at Costco, including access to the food court and pharmacy. So, find a friend or family member with a Costco membership and tag along on their shopping trips.

2. Utilize Costco Cash Cards

Costco Cash Cards are essentially gift cards that can be used to make purchases at any Costco warehouse. The catch? You don’t need a membership to buy or use them. If you have a friend or family member who is a Costco member, ask them to purchase a Costco Cash Card for you. You can load it with any amount you desire and use it to shop at Costco without needing your own membership.

3. Attend Costco Membership Drives

From time to time, Costco holds membership drives where they offer special promotions and discounts to entice new members. Keep an eye out for these events in your local area. Sometimes, they even waive the membership fee for a limited time. Take advantage of these opportunities to score a free membership.

FAQ

Q: What is a Costco membership?

A: A Costco membership is an annual subscription that allows individuals to shop at Costco warehouses and access their exclusive deals and discounts.

Q: How much does a Costco membership cost?

A: The cost of a Costco membership varies depending on the type of membership you choose. The basic Gold Star membership costs $60 per year, while the Executive membership, which offers additional benefits, costs $120 per year.

Q: Can I shop at Costco without a membership?

A: In general, a Costco membership is required to shop at Costco warehouses. However, there are a few ways to enjoy the benefits of shopping at Costco without having your own membership, such as utilizing Costco Cash Cards or attending membership drives.

Conclusion

While a Costco membership can be a fantastic investment for those who shop frequently, it’s not always feasible for everyone. By taking advantage of Costco’s guest policy, utilizing Costco Cash Cards, and keeping an eye out for membership drives, you can enjoy the perks of shopping at Costco without breaking the bank. So, go ahead and explore these insider tips to score yourself a free Costco membership and start saving big on your shopping trips.