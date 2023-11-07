How to Get Apple TV for Free for 6 Months?

In an exciting move, Apple has recently announced a limited-time offer that allows customers to enjoy Apple TV+ for free for a period of six months. This offer is available to both new and existing Apple device owners, providing an excellent opportunity to explore the vast library of original content on the streaming platform. Here’s everything you need to know about how to take advantage of this fantastic deal.

To qualify for the free six-month subscription, you must have purchased an eligible Apple device after September 10th, 2019. These devices include iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. Once you have your eligible device, simply open the Apple TV app, and the offer should appear immediately. Click on the “Enjoy 6 Months Free” button, and you’re all set to start streaming your favorite shows and movies.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of original TV shows, movies, and documentaries produced Apple.

Q: Can existing Apple TV+ subscribers avail this offer?

A: Yes, even existing Apple TV+ subscribers can take advantage of this offer. If you are already subscribed, the free six-month period will be added to your existing subscription.

Q: What happens after the six-month free trial?

A: Once the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged the standard monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+, unless you cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

Q: Can I share this offer with my family?

A: Yes, the offer can be shared with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

This limited-time offer from Apple provides an excellent opportunity for both new and existing Apple device owners to enjoy Apple TV+ without any additional cost for six months. So, grab your eligible device, open the Apple TV app, and start exploring the captivating world of Apple TV+ today!