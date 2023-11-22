How to Get Apple One Free?

In a move to provide users with a more comprehensive and cost-effective subscription experience, Apple recently launched Apple One, a bundle that combines several of its popular services into one package. With Apple One, customers can enjoy access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and more, all at a discounted price. But what if you’re looking to get Apple One for free? Here are some tips and tricks to help you achieve just that.

1. Take Advantage of the Free Trial

Apple offers a free trial for Apple One, allowing users to test out the bundle before committing to a subscription. By signing up for the trial, you can enjoy all the services included in Apple One for a limited period without any cost. Keep in mind that you will need to provide your payment information, and if you don’t cancel before the trial ends, you will be automatically charged.

2. Share with Family

Apple One’s Family plan allows you to share the subscription with up to five other family members. By splitting the cost among family members, you can significantly reduce the individual cost per person, making it feel like you’re getting Apple One for free.

3. Utilize Apple Gift Cards

If you have Apple gift cards lying around, you can use them to pay for your Apple One subscription. This way, you can essentially use the gift card balance to cover the cost, making it a free experience for you.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple One?

A: Apple One is a subscription bundle that combines various Apple services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage, into one package.

Q: How much does Apple One cost?

A: Apple One offers three different plans: Individual, Family, and Premier. The prices vary depending on the services included and the number of users.

Q: Can I get Apple One for free?

A: While Apple One does come at a cost, you can take advantage of the free trial, share the subscription with family members, or use Apple gift cards to make it feel like you’re getting it for free.

In conclusion, while Apple One does require a subscription fee, there are ways to enjoy the bundle for free or at a reduced cost. By utilizing the free trial, sharing with family, or using Apple gift cards, you can make the most of Apple One without breaking the bank. So why not give it a try and enjoy the convenience and value of Apple’s services all in one place?