Starbucks Offers Holiday Deal to Customers for Free Hot Chocolate

Starbucks has just announced a special holiday deal that will bring customers some cocoa-flavored joy. Starting on select weekends in December, customers can enjoy a free short hot chocolate with the purchase of any grande handcrafted beverage.

A handcrafted drink refers to any beverage made a Starbucks barista, including fan favorites like the new Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai and the classic Peppermint Mocha. The deal extends to all handcrafted drinks, including coffee and tea. However, it is limited to one free hot chocolate per purchase and is only available for in-store and drive-thru orders, excluding orders made through the Starbucks app.

The holiday deal will be available on the following weekends leading up to the end of the year: December 9-10, December 16-17, December 23-24, and December 30-31. This gives customers ample opportunity to treat themselves to a free hot chocolate while enjoying their favorite handcrafted beverages.

In addition to the hot chocolate deal, Starbucks has also introduced Festive ThursYays for rewards members. Every Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. local time until the end of the year, rewards members can enjoy 50% off any handcrafted drink. However, this offer must be redeemed through the Starbucks app. Rewards members can find a special “Festive ThursYays” coupon in the app and apply it at checkout.

This holiday season, Starbucks is making sure to spread some extra cheer offering these exciting deals to its customers. Whether you’re craving a cozy hot chocolate or a festive handcrafted drink, Starbucks is here to satisfy your holiday beverage cravings. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to add some extra joy to your day.