How to Get 6 Months Free Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of exclusive content, including TV shows, movies, live sports, and more. While the service comes with a subscription fee, there is a way to enjoy Peacock Premium for free for a generous six-month period. Here’s how you can take advantage of this limited-time offer.

To get six months of free Peacock Premium, you need to be an eligible Xfinity Flex or X1 customer. Xfinity Flex is a streaming device offered Comcast, while X1 is their cable TV service. If you are already subscribed to either of these services, you’re in luck!

To activate your free Peacock Premium subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device.

2. Sign in using your Xfinity credentials.

3. Enjoy unlimited access to Peacock Premium for the next six months!

During this six-month period, you can explore Peacock’s vast library of content, including popular TV shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Yellowstone,” as well as blockbuster movies and live sports events.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of exclusive content, including TV shows, movies, live sports, and more.

Q: How much does Peacock Premium cost?

A: Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads.

Q: Who is eligible for the six-month free Peacock Premium offer?

A: The offer is available to Xfinity Flex and X1 customers.

Q: Can I cancel my Peacock Premium subscription before the six-month period ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens after the six-month free trial ends?

A: After the trial period, your Peacock Premium subscription will automatically convert to a paid subscription, unless you cancel it beforehand.

So, if you’re an Xfinity Flex or X1 customer, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy six months of free Peacock Premium. Start streaming your favorite shows and movies today!