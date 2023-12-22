How to get 3 months free NBA League Pass?

Get 3 Months of NBA League Pass for Free!

Are you a die-hard basketball fan who can’t get enough of the NBA action? Well, we have some exciting news for you! NBA League Pass, the ultimate streaming service for all things basketball, is offering a fantastic deal that allows you to enjoy three months of their premium content absolutely free. Here’s how you can take advantage of this incredible offer.

Step 1: Sign Up for NBA League Pass

To get started, head over to the official NBA League Pass website and sign up for an account. NBA League Pass is a subscription-based service that allows you to stream live and on-demand NBA games, including playoffs and exclusive content. It’s available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Step 2: Choose the Free Trial Option

During the sign-up process, you’ll be presented with different subscription options. Look for the free trial option, which grants you access to NBA League Pass for three months without any charges. Select this option to proceed.

Step 3: Provide Payment Information

While the trial is free, NBA League Pass requires you to provide payment information during the sign-up process. This is to ensure a seamless transition to a paid subscription once the trial period ends. However, you won’t be charged until the trial period is over, and you can cancel anytime before that to avoid any charges.

FAQ:

Q: What is NBA League Pass?

A: NBA League Pass is a streaming service that allows basketball fans to watch live and on-demand NBA games, including exclusive content and features.

Q: Can I watch NBA League Pass on multiple devices?

A: Yes, NBA League Pass is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. You can access your account and stream games on multiple devices simultaneously.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the trial period ends?

A: Absolutely! You can cancel your NBA League Pass subscription anytime before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

Q: What happens after the three-month trial?

A: Once the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically convert to a paid subscription. You will be charged according to the plan you selected during sign-up unless you cancel before the trial period ends.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy three months of NBA League Pass for free. Sign up today and immerse yourself in the thrilling world of NBA basketball like never before!