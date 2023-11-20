How to get 3 months Apple TV free?

How to Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ for Free

Apple TV+ is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries. While it requires a subscription, there is a way to enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Eligibility

To be eligible for the three-month free trial, you must be a new subscriber to Apple TV+. This means that if you have previously subscribed or used a free trial, you may not be eligible for this offer. However, if you have recently purchased a new Apple device, you might still be eligible for a shorter trial period.

Step 2: Sign Up

To get started, visit the Apple TV+ website or open the Apple TV app on your device. Look for the “Try it free” button and click on it. You will be prompted to sign in with your Apple ID or create a new one if you don’t have an account.

Step 3: Choose a Plan

After signing in, you will need to choose a subscription plan. Select the “3 Months Free” option, which should be clearly displayed. Keep in mind that after the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged for the monthly subscription unless you cancel beforehand.

Step 4: Enjoy Apple TV+

Once you have completed the sign-up process, you can start exploring the vast library of content available on Apple TV+. From award-winning series to blockbuster movies, there is something for everyone to enjoy during your three-month trial.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my subscription before the trial ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with family members?

A: Yes, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Q: What devices can I use to watch Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is available on a wide range of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and select smart TVs and streaming devices.

Q: What happens if I don’t cancel my subscription after the trial period?

A: If you don’t cancel your subscription, you will be automatically charged the monthly fee for Apple TV+ until you decide to cancel.

Q: Can I get the three-month free trial if I’ve used a trial before?

A: No, the three-month free trial is only available to new subscribers. However, if you have recently purchased a new Apple device, you may still be eligible for a shorter trial period.

By following these steps, you can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free and explore the exciting content it has to offer. Remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription if you decide not to continue after the trial period. Happy streaming!