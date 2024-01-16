Love Island: All Stars Cast Revealed

The highly anticipated Love Island: All Stars series is set to premiere in 2024, and fans are buzzing with excitement. This special edition of the show will feature former Islanders from the past nine years, bringing together some of the most memorable contestants to date. While these All Star Islanders may already have a huge following from their initial stint on the show, viewers are eager to see how they will fare this time around.

One of the best ways to keep up with the lives of the All Stars cast members is following them on Instagram. Social media is a powerful platform for staying connected, and these Islanders know how to work it. From Georgia Harrison to Liberty Poole, and Demi Jones to Kaz Kamwi, each cast member has their own unique story to tell.

Kaz Kamwi, a fan-favorite from Series 7, has been captivating audiences with her vibrant personality and stunning looks. She hails from Essex and can be found on Instagram under the username kazkamwi.

Georgia Steel, who charmed viewers in Series 4, is known for her bubbly nature and infectious smile. Originally from York, she keeps her followers entertained on Instagram with updates from her daily life. Her handle is geesteelx.

Anton Danyluk, the Scottish heartthrob from Series 5, is sure to make a splash once again with his charming wit and undeniable charm. You can find him on Instagram at anton_danyluk.

Jake Cornish, another familiar face from Series 7, hails from Weston-super-Mare and boasts an impressive social media following. Stay connected with him on Instagram under the username jakecornish7.

Demi Jones, a contestant from Series 6, captivated audiences with her genuine personality and relatable charm. From Portsmouth, Demi can be found on Instagram at demijones1.

Liberty Poole, a standout from Series 7, stole the hearts of viewers with her confidence and infectious energy. Originally from Birmingham, Liberty keeps her followers entertained on Instagram. Look for her at libertypoolex.

The Love Island: All Stars series promises to be an exciting and unpredictable journey, as these beloved Islanders return to the villa for another shot at love. Tune in to ITV2/STV2 every night at 9pm to catch all the action, drama, and romance unfold.

As the premiere date approaches, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can see their favorite All Stars cast members back in action. Make sure to follow them on Instagram for exclusive updates and a glimpse into their lives inside and outside the villa. This is one season of Love Island that you won’t want to miss!