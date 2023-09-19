Prime Minister Modi Connects with Followers Using WhatsApp’s New Feature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently adopted WhatsApp’s latest feature, called “WhatsApp Channels,” as a means of direct communication with his followers. This feature, designed for public figures and businesses, allows them to broadcast messages to their audience, creating a more direct line of communication.

In his first post on his WhatsApp Channel, Prime Minister Modi shared an image of himself inside the newly-constructed Parliament building and extended a warm welcome. The caption of the image read, “Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let’s stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament Building.”

Interested WhatsApp users can easily follow Prime Minister Modi’s channel clicking on the provided link, which directs them to a chat-like interface. In the top right corner of the screen, users will find an option to ‘Follow’ PM Modi. This direct channel provides a unique opportunity for users to stay updated with the Prime Minister’s messages and engage with his communications on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Channels serve as a powerful tool for one-way communication, offering users a direct line to selected individuals or groups. This feature ensures instant and seamless connectivity through the WhatsApp app and web versions. Many public figures, including Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, Diljit Dosanjh, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the Indian Cricket Team, have already joined WhatsApp Channels to connect with their audiences effectively.

In a similar initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a WhatsApp channel called “Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh,” allowing direct communication between the public and the Chief Minister’s Office.

With the adoption of WhatsApp Channels, Prime Minister Modi is leveraging technology to establish a more direct and personal connection with his followers, enabling them to receive updates and engage with his messages in a convenient and accessible manner.

