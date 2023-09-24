Hindustan Times Now on WhatsApp Channels: Stay Updated with the Latest News!

Hindustan Times, one of India’s leading English-language newspapers, has recently launched its channel on WhatsApp to bring the latest news to its readers. The introduction of the channel feature on WhatsApp allows Hindustan Times to reach a larger audience and make it easier for readers to stay informed with all the news that matters.

To join Hindustan Times on WhatsApp, simply follow these steps:

1. Click on the link provided or visit https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4cwg0DeON0mFeEse2Z.

2. You will be directed to the HT WhatsApp channel.

3. Hit ‘Follow’ to start receiving updates.

By joining Hindustan Times on WhatsApp, you will have access to breaking news, exclusive stories, and the Editor’s top picks, all delivered right to your WhatsApp chats. The experienced team of journalists at Hindustan Times is committed to providing accurate and unbiased news coverage, keeping you informed about both local stories and global events.

One of the advantages of joining the Hindustan Times WhatsApp channel is receiving instant updates. You will receive breaking news alerts the moment they happen, ensuring that you are always in the know. Additionally, you can easily share credible news and explainers with your loved ones, making your conversations more interesting and keeping your friends and family informed.

Hindustan Times has a rich history spanning over a century and continues to be at the forefront of journalism. The newspaper is dedicated to providing readers with accurate, insightful, and engaging news coverage. With the launch of their WhatsApp channel, Hindustan Times is taking another step towards delivering news directly to its readers’ digital doorsteps.

Stay connected, stay informed, and stay ahead with Hindustan Times on WhatsApp. Subscribe today and join millions of readers in accessing the latest news and top headlines from India and around the world.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times website (www.hindustantimes.com)

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging app that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, and make voice and video calls.

– Channel feature: A feature on WhatsApp that allows organizations and individuals to reach a larger audience creating a channel for broadcasting content.

– Breaking news: News that is happening at the moment or has just recently occurred.

– Exclusive stories: News articles or reports that are unique and not available from other sources.

– Editor’s picks: News stories or articles that have been selected the editor as being particularly noteworthy or interesting.

– Credible news: News that is trustworthy and reliable, based on accurate and verified information.