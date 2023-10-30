Stay Connected with Carbon Brief Through WhatsApp!

Carbon Brief, the leading climate change and energy news website, has launched an exciting new way for you to stay up to date with their latest content – the Carbon Brief WhatsApp Channel. With this convenient channel, you can have access to their articles, reports, and analysis right at your fingertips. Here’s how you can get access:

Follow the Carbon Brief WhatsApp channel clicking here. Select “view channel” to open the channel. Tap on “follow” in the top right-hand corner to start receiving updates. Don’t forget to turn on notifications tapping on the bell symbol in the top right-hand corner. This way, you won’t miss any new Carbon Brief content. If you prefer, you can also use the provided QR code to easily access the channel.

Once you’ve followed the channel, you may be wondering where to find it within WhatsApp. Carbon Brief’s channel and other channels you follow can be located in the “updates” tab, separate from your personal chats and groups. To ensure you stay informed about new content, it is essential to have notifications turned on for the channel.

While you can’t directly reply to posts in the channel like you would in personal chats or groups, you have the option to forward posts to your own contacts and react with emojis as a way to engage with the content.

If you ever decide that you no longer want to follow the Carbon Brief channel, it’s simple to unfollow. Just tap on the circle icon or three dots in the top right-hand corner of your screen while in the channel and select “unfollow.”

Concerned about privacy? Rest assured that your phone number remains private and encrypted when following any channel, including Carbon Brief. Your number is not visible to other followers, and Carbon Brief cannot see it either.

If you don’t currently use WhatsApp, don’t worry – you can easily download the app to your phone. WhatsApp versions are available for all major systems, including iPhone, Android, Windows, and even web and desktop versions. For more information on privacy, please refer to WhatsApp’s privacy policy and Carbon Brief’s privacy policy.

Don’t miss out on the latest climate change and energy news – join the Carbon Brief WhatsApp Channel today and stay connected!