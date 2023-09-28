How to Follow and Unfollow Channels on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has launched its channels feature in India, allowing users to receive direct updates and information following the channels of entities that interest them. The channels feature not only allows users to send images, but also enables channel owners to send links to information, as well as media such as photos and videos.

Currently, the feature is rolling out in a staged manner and is not yet available to all users. WhatsApp users will receive access to the channels feature through a staged rollout, and those who are interested can also join a waitlist provided the company.

To follow a channel on WhatsApp, users need to update their app to the latest available version. Once updated, they can open the WhatsApp app and look for a new ‘Updates’ tab. By clicking on this tab, users can find and select the channel they would like to follow from various categories such as news, culture, and more. Alternatively, users can search for specific channels using the search option. Once a desired channel is found, users can tap the ‘Follow’ button to start receiving updates and information from that channel.

To unfollow a channel on WhatsApp, users can open the Updates tab and open the specific channel they would like to unfollow. From the three-dotted menu, they can select the ‘Unfollow’ option and confirm their decision.

The channels feature on WhatsApp provides users with a convenient way to stay updated on topics and entities of interest. By following relevant channels, users can receive timely updates and information directly on their WhatsApp app.

– News18 (Author: Shaurya Sharma: Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology)