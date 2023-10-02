How to Fix Netflix Error 40102: Troubleshooting Steps

If you encounter the error message “Failed to play on the selected device. Please try again later. (40102)” while watching Netflix, it means you are experiencing a network connectivity issue. This error can occur on various devices, including PCs, streaming devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices. To help you resolve Netflix error 40102, here are troubleshooting steps you can follow.

One possible cause of Netflix error 40102 is a problem with your internet connection, the Netflix app or website, or the device itself. You can try troubleshooting the network and data connectivity, clearing your browser cache, or reinstalling the app to resolve the issue.

If you are using a mobile device, you should first check its connection to the network. On an iPhone, you can toggle off the Wi-Fi switch briefly and toggle it back on in the Settings app. Alternatively, you can forget the Wi-Fi network and establish a new connection on both iPhone and Android devices.

If you are watching Netflix on your computer, you can try clearing cookies and browser cache. This can be done in different browsers such as Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Firefox. Clearing the browsing data should allow you to watch Netflix content without the error.

Restarting your home network can also help resolve the Netflix error 40102. This involves powering down and unplugging your modem and router, waiting for them to boot up, and then reconnecting them. Additionally, you can try refreshing the page, restarting the device, or reinstalling the Netflix app to fix the error.

Remember to check your internet speed to ensure you are getting the necessary speeds for streaming Netflix. If the issue persists, contact your ISP for assistance.

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to fix Netflix error 40102 and continue enjoying your favorite shows and movies on Netflix.

