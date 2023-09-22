How to Troubleshoot Instagram Reels Not Working

Instagram Reels provide a fun way to create and share short videos with music, filters, and effects. However, if you encounter issues with uploading or watching Instagram Reels, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to get them working again.

First, check your data connectivity. Ensure that you have a stable Wi-Fi or cellular connection checking your connection settings and toggling cellular data off and on again if necessary. If you’re connected to Wi-Fi, make sure you have the correct password or restart your router.

If you’re experiencing slow connection speeds, videos may not load properly. Use a free service like Speed Test from Ookla to check your connection speed and contact your Internet Service Provider if necessary.

Clearing the Instagram app’s cache can also help resolve issues with Reels not working. On iOS, clearing the app’s cache requires reinstalling the app, but this won’t result in any loss of account data. On Android, you can clear the cache within the app settings.

Make sure that you have the latest version of the Instagram app installed. Updates often include bug fixes and improvements that can address issues with Reels. Learn how to update apps on your specific device platform (iPhone, iPad, Android) to ensure you have the latest version.

If Reels aren’t working on your phone, try accessing Instagram from a browser on your computer. This can help determine if the issue is specific to your device. Go to the Instagram website, select Reels, and see if they play for you.

Additionally, check if Reels are available in your region. Instagram Reels may not be supported in all countries, so consult Instagram’s support page for a list of supported countries. If your country isn’t on the list, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to change your location and gain access to Reels.

Ensure that your device’s operating system is up to date. Outdated operating systems can cause compatibility issues with apps like Instagram. Update your device’s operating system to the latest version to ensure you have the latest features, bug fixes, and security updates.

If all else fails, try logging out and logging back into your Instagram account. This can refresh the app’s settings and potentially resolve any lingering issues with Reels not working.

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve any issues with Instagram Reels not working properly on your device.

Sources:

– Instagram Support Page