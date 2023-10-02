WhatsApp’s New Edit Feature: How to Correct Mistakes in Messages

WhatsApp has finally introduced the highly anticipated edit feature to its platform, allowing users to make changes to sent messages. This exciting addition comes with a few limitations, as you can only edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it. Nevertheless, it provides a valuable opportunity to ensure that typos and errors become a thing of the past.

To utilize this feature, you will need the WhatsApp app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. Alternatively, you can access WhatsApp through a web browser. Once you have the necessary tools, you can proceed with the following steps to edit a message on WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp: Launch the WhatsApp app on your mobile device or open it in a web browser.

2. Select the person you want to message: Find the desired contact in your WhatsApp list.

3. Type in your message: Compose the message you wish to send in the text box.

4. Press send: Tap the send button to deliver your message.

5. Hold down on the message: Press and hold the message you wish to edit.

6. Select Edit: From the options menu that appears, choose the “Edit” option.

7. Write in your new message: Replace the original message with your revised version in the text box.

8. Press send: Tap the send button to send the updated message into the chat.

It’s important to note that when you edit a message on WhatsApp, the recipient will be notified that you have made changes to it. The edited message will be displayed within the text bubble. Additionally, keep in mind that the window for editing a message is limited to 15 minutes after it has been sent.

By following these simple steps, you can easily correct any mistakes or revise your messages on WhatsApp, ensuring that your communication remains clear and accurate. Enjoy the newfound convenience of the edit feature and bid farewell to embarrassing typos.

