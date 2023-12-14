Netflix Makes a Splash with Latest Game Releases

Netflix has recently made waves in the gaming world with the release of its biggest titles yet. The popular streaming service now offers the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, including GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, on both iOS and Android platforms. The best part? These games are completely free to play for Netflix subscribers. However, while Netflix has been offering mobile games for some time now and expanding its library, it can be difficult to navigate and find the games you’re interested in.

In the mobile Netflix app, all the games are organized in a single row with no particular order, making it easy to miss out on some hidden gems. Thankfully, there’s a simple trick to easily discover all the games Netflix has to offer on both Google Play and the App Store. To find Netflix-published games, you just need to locate the Netflix app and click on the “more this developer” or “more Netflix” option at the bottom. This will display a comprehensive grid of all the available Netflix games.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Netflix’s gaming efforts, you’ll be pleasantly surprised the selection. The Netflix library includes popular titles such as Into the Breach, Before Your Eyes, Dead Cells, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, with even more exciting releases planned for 2024.

For those interested specifically in the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, here are the direct app store links for all three titles: GTA III for iOS and Android, Vice City for iOS and Android, and San Andreas for iOS and Android. It’s worth noting that these mobile ports are not exclusive to Netflix and can also be purchased separately on both platforms.

So whether you’re a long-time GTA fan or simply looking to pass the time with some exciting mobile games, Netflix has you covered. Dive into the world of gaming from the convenience of your Netflix app and enjoy a wide range of high-quality titles.