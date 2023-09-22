How to Download Pinterest Videos: 4 Easy Methods

Have you ever wanted to download a video from Pinterest? Although Pinterest doesn’t have an official download button, there are several methods you can use to save and enjoy your favorite videos offline. In this article, we’ll explore four different methods for downloading Pinterest videos.

Method 1: Using a Pinterest Video Downloader Website

If you prefer a straightforward approach, using a dedicated video downloader website is a great option. Here are the steps:

Find the Pinterest video you want to download. Copy the video’s URL. Search for a Pinterest video downloader website. Paste the URL into the search bar or field on the website. Click the “Download” or “Get Video” button. Select the desired format and quality of the video. Click the download link and save the video to your device.

Method 2: Using Online Video Downloaders

If you don’t want to install any software, online video downloaders are a convenient choice. Here’s how to use them:

Find the Pinterest video you want to download. Copy the video’s URL. Search for an online video downloader. Paste the URL into the designated field on the website. Click the “Download” or “Start” button. Select the desired format and quality of the video. Click the download link and save the video to your device.

Method 3: Using a Browser Extension

If you frequently download Pinterest videos, using a browser extension can be a convenient option. Here’s how to do it:

Choose a browser extension for downloading Pinterest videos. Install the extension in your web browser. Navigate to the Pinterest video you want to download. Click the extension’s icon in the toolbar. Select the desired format and quality of the video. Choose a download location. Save the video to your device.

Method 4: Using Screen Recorders

If the previous methods don’t work for you, using a screen recorder is another option. Simply play the Pinterest video and record your screen while it’s playing.

Remember to use these methods for personal use only, respecting the copyright and terms of use of the videos you download. Now you can easily download and enjoy your favorite Pinterest videos wherever and whenever you want.

