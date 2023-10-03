How to Download Netflix Shows on a Chromebook and Watch Offline

Netflix has transformed the way we consume entertainment with its extensive collection of TV shows and movies available for streaming. However, one drawback of streaming services is the need for a reliable internet connection. This can be inconvenient in situations where there is no Wi-Fi or when you’re traveling. Fortunately, if you own a Chromebook, you can now download Netflix shows and watch them offline, even without an internet connection.

To download Netflix shows on your Chromebook, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Check if your Chromebook supports downloading Netflix shows

Not all Chromebook models are compatible with offline downloads from the Netflix app. Visit the Netflix Help Center website and search for “Chrome OS” to find an article titled “Chrome OS or Chromebook Compatibility for Offline Viewing.” Look for the section titled “Devices that support downloading” to see if your Chromebook model is included in the list. If it is, you can proceed to the next steps. If not, unfortunately, your Chromebook does not support this feature.

Step 2: Update your Chromebook to the latest version

Ensure that your Chromebook has the latest version of Chrome OS installed clicking on the clock in the bottom-right corner of your screen, then selecting the gear icon to access the settings menu. Click on “About Chrome OS” and select “Check for updates.” If an update is available, restart your Chromebook to install it.

Step 3: Install the Netflix app from the Google Play Store

Once your Chromebook is updated, open the Launcher and click on the “Play Store” icon. Search for “Netflix” in the Google Play Store, click on the “Install” button, and wait for the installation to complete.

Step 4: Sign in to your Netflix account

Launch the Netflix app on your Chromebook and sign in with your Netflix account. This will grant you access to your personalized content and allow you to download shows and movies for offline viewing.

Enjoy watching your favorite Netflix shows offline on your Chromebook following these steps! Remember to have a compatible Chromebook model, the latest Chrome OS version, and the Netflix app installed from the Google Play Store.

Sources: Netflix Help Center