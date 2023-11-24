How to Download Instagram Stories with Audio: A Step-by-Step Guide

Downloading Instagram Stories with audio can be a tricky feat for many users. Often, when trying to save a Story, the audio is missing from the downloaded video. However, there is a workaround that allows you to download Instagram Stories while keeping the audio intact.

To download Instagram Stories with audio, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your device.

Step 2: Create a Story and add the desired audio.

Step 3: Tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of your screen and select “Save.”

Step 4: Open Instagram again and go to the Messages section. Choose any chat and click on the camera icon.

Step 5: Select the downloaded video (Story) and add music to it once again.

Step 6: Make sure to select “Keep in chat” at the bottom-left corner.

Step 7: Tap on “Send” to deliver the message.

Step 8: After the message is sent, press and hold on the video to see a range of options.

Step 9: Click on “Save” to download the Story to your gallery.

By following these steps, you can successfully download your Instagram Stories with the audio included. Even if you want to download an older Story that was originally published with audio, you can visit the Archive section, download the desired Story, and follow the same steps mentioned above.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the audio missing when I download Instagram Stories?

A: When natively downloading Instagram Stories, the audio is often not included in the downloaded video. However, using the method mentioned above, you can save Instagram Stories with the audio intact.

Q: Can I download older Instagram Stories with audio?

A: Yes, you can download older Instagram Stories with audio. Simply visit the Archive section, download the desired Story, and follow the same steps outlined in the guide.

Overall, these steps provide a simple and effective solution for users who want to download their Instagram Stories with audio. So go ahead and start preserving your memorable moments with every beat and sound.