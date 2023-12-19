Step-by-Step Guide: How to Save Instagram Reels on Your iPhone

Instagram Reels have taken the social media world storm, and it’s no wonder you want to save them for inspiration or reference. If you’re an iPhone user looking for simple methods to download Instagram Reels with audio, you’re in the right place. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you achieve just that.

Method 1: Utilize Instagram’s Built-In Tool

Instagram has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to download their favorite Reels effortlessly. Follow these steps to download a Reel on Instagram:

1. Scroll through Instagram and find the Reel you want to save.

2. Tap the share button in the right menu.

3. Look for the option to download the Reel at the bottom of the screen.

4. Simply tap the download button, and within seconds, the video will be saved on your iPhone. You can access it through your gallery app or file browser.

Keep in mind that some Reel creators may disable the download option for their videos. Additionally, depending on the background music used, some videos might only be downloadable without the audio.

Method 2: Record Your iPhone Screen

If you stumble upon a Reel while scrolling through your Instagram feed and want to save it, you can record your iPhone screen. Here’s how:

1. Go to your iPhone Settings and add Screen Recording to the included controls in the Control Center.

2. Launch the Instagram app and play the Reel you wish to save.

3. Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the Control Center.

4. Tap the record button to start capturing the video with audio.

5. When you’re done recording, the high-quality video will be automatically saved to your camera roll.

Method 3: Consider Third-Party Apps

For a quick and easy way to save Instagram Reels on your iPhone, you can explore various third-party apps available on the internet. Some popular options for iOS users include InstDown and InSaver. These apps also allow you to download Instagram Stories. Each app may have slightly different steps, but the general process is as follows:

1. Copy the link of the Instagram Reel you want to download.

2. Paste the link into the third-party app of your choice.

3. Hit the Download button, and you’re good to go!

Now that you’re equipped with different methods to download Instagram Reels on your iPhone, choose the one that suits you best and start saving those inspiring videos!