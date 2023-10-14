How to Download Instagram Reels with Sound: A Guide for iPhone, Android, and Desktop

Instagram’s Reels feature has become popular among influencers for creating rapid and engaging content. To reach a wider audience, creators often need to circulate their Reels on different platforms. However, downloading Reels directly from the Instagram app can be challenging, especially if you want to save them with their original sound. This article provides a guide on how to download Reels with sound on iPhone, Android, and Desktop.

An Instagram Reel is a 90-second clip that users can create using different sounds, similar to TikTok videos. It can be shared on Instagram Stories and the Explore Feed. The Reels feed showcases trending accounts and is available in many countries.

To save an Instagram Reel within the app, you can follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app on your device. Open the Reel you want to save. Tap on the three dots in the top-right corner. Select “Save” to add the Reel to your saved collection. To access the saved Reel, go to your profile page, tap on the three lines, and select “Saved”. You can find the Reels category here and view the saved Reels.

For iPhone users, there are several methods to download Reels with sound:

Download Reels using the Instagram app: You can tap the Paper Plane icon, select “Add to Story”, and then save the story to download the Reel. Download Reels via screen recording: Enable the screen recording option in your iPhone’s Control Center, open the Instagram app, play the Reel, and start screen recording. This will capture the video and sound. Download Reels using third-party apps: Apps like InstDown and InSaver allow you to download Reels with sound directly to your device.

Android users can download Reels with sound in similar ways:

Download Reels using the Instagram app: Select the Reel you want to download, tap the Paper Plane icon, choose “Add to Story”, and then save the story to your device. Download Reels via screen recording: Enable the screen recording option in your Android device’s settings, open the Reel, and start recording the screen. This will capture both the video and sound of the Reel. Download Reels using third-party apps: Apps like InstDown, InSaver, and Video Downloader for Instagram are popular options for downloading Reels on Android devices.

By using these methods, you can download Instagram Reels with their original sound, allowing you to save and share them easily.

