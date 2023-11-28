How to Easily Download Instagram Reels without Watermarks

Instagram’s recent update now allows users to download reels from public accounts, providing an opportunity to enjoy your favorite videos without having to use the app. However, there are some limitations to this feature. While downloading reels with audio presents licensing issues, downloaded reels will also include a moving watermark, which some users may find annoying. Nevertheless, as long as the reels do not contain copyrighted audio, you can still have access to the videos hassle-free.

To download an Instagram reel, simply follow these simple steps:

1. Open your Instagram app and go to any public account.

2. Choose a reel you want to download.

3. Tap on the “Share” button, and then select “Download” located near the bottom of the screen.

4. A pop-up may appear, stating that the reel will be downloaded without audio. However, the download process should begin immediately.

5. Once completed, you will find the Instagram reel saved in your phone’s photo library.

However, it is important to note that this download feature only works for reels that were posted after Instagram enabled downloads. Unfortunately, older reels cannot be downloaded using this feature.

If you wish to prevent others from downloading your own reels, you have the option to disable this feature. After recording and editing your reel on the Instagram app, navigate to “More options” > “Advanced settings,” and then disable “Allow people to download your reels.” Alternatively, you can set your Instagram account to private, effectively stopping others from saving your reels. However, this may not be ideal if you prefer to keep a public account.

If you find Instagram’s official download feature limiting, there are alternative ways to download reels without watermarks and with music. iPhone users can utilize the Shortcuts app and pair it with the Instagram Download shortcut. For Android users, third-party apps are available for downloading reels.

With these options, you can enjoy Instagram reels with ease and customize your downloading experience according to your preferences and needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I download reels with copyrighted audio?

No, due to licensing issues, Instagram does not allow users to download reels with copyrighted audio. The downloaded reels will be without audio.

2. Can I download older reels using this feature?

No, the download feature only applies to reels posted after Instagram enabled downloads. Older reels cannot be downloaded using this method.

3. How can I prevent others from downloading my reels?

You can disable the option to allow people to download your reels navigating to “More options” > “Advanced settings” on the Instagram app. Alternatively, you can set your account to private to prevent others from saving your reels.

4. Are there alternative methods to download Instagram reels without watermarks and with audio?

Yes, iPhone users can utilize the Shortcuts app and pair it with the Instagram Download shortcut. Android users can also explore third-party apps designed for downloading reels without watermarks and with audio.