How to Download Instagram Live Videos of Others

Instagram Live has become a popular feature on the platform, allowing users to share their live experiences with their followers in real-time. However, the downside is that these live videos disappear after 24 hours. So, if you want to save someone else’s Instagram Live video for future viewing, how can you do it?

There are several methods you can use to download Instagram Live videos of others. It is essential to note that downloading someone else’s live video without their permission may infringe on their privacy and copyright, so always respect the rights of others and obtain proper authorization.

Method 1: Using a Third-Party Website

One convenient way to download Instagram Live videos is using a trusted third-party website. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Open Instagram and locate the live video you want to download.

2. Copy the URL of the live video.

3. Visit a reputable third-party website that offers Instagram Live video downloading services.

4. Paste the copied URL into the provided field on the website.

5. Click the “Download” button to initiate the downloading process.

6. Select the desired quality or format for the video.

7. Once the download is complete, the Instagram Live video will be saved to your device.

Be cautious when using third-party websites, as not all of them may be reliable or safe. It’s important to do your research and choose a reputable website to ensure the security of your device and data.

Method 2: Using a Screen Recorder

If you want to download Instagram Live videos that have already ended or are ongoing, using a screen recorder is an effective method. Here’s how to do it:

1. Install a screen recording app on your device.

2. Open the screen recorder app and adjust the settings according to your preferences.

3. Launch Instagram and find the live video you want to download.

4. Start the screen recording while the live video is playing.

5. Let the screen recorder run until the live video ends or until you’ve captured the desired portion.

6. Stop the screen recording and save the video to your device.

Using a screen recorder allows you to capture the Instagram Live video exactly as it was broadcasted, ensuring the highest possible quality. However, this method requires you to be present during the live video and actively recording it.

Method 3: Using a Video Downloader App

For those who prefer a dedicated app for downloading Instagram Live videos, video downloader apps are a convenient option. Here’s how to use them:

1. Search for a reputable video downloader app on your device’s app store.

2. Install the app and log in to your Instagram account if required.

3. Navigate to the Instagram Live video you want to download within the app.

4. Select the specific video or stream you wish to download.

5. Choose the desired quality or format for the video.

6. Click the “Download” button to initiate the downloading process.

7. Access the downloaded Instagram Live video within the video downloader app or your device’s gallery.

Video downloader apps offer a user-friendly interface and are specifically designed to extract videos from various platforms, including Instagram.

In conclusion, there are multiple methods available to download Instagram Live videos of others. Whether you choose to use a third-party website, a screen recorder, or a video downloader app, always respect the privacy and copyright of others. Enjoy saving and rewatching those memorable live moments on Instagram!

