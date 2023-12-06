WhatsApp Introduces Archies Themed Stickers for iOS and Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has launched an exciting update for its users on both iOS and Android devices. The latest update includes a new sticker pack featuring characters from the beloved show Riverdale, in collaboration with Meta and Netflix. This innovative feature allows WhatsApp users to express their emotions through fun and colorful stickers, making conversations more engaging and enjoyable.

To access the Archies themed sticker pack, users need to ensure that their WhatsApp application is up to date. This can be done visiting the Google Play Store or App Store and updating the app to the latest version. Once the update is complete, users can follow a few simple steps to download the sticker pack.

First, open WhatsApp and enter the chat where you want to use the Archies stickers. Then, tap the sticker icon at the bottom of the screen, next to the text button. A menu bar will appear, and on the right side, there will be a sticker button. Tap on it, and another menu will appear with a plus icon. Click on the plus icon, and you will see the option to download ‘The Archies on Netflix’ sticker pack. Simply tap the download button next to it, and the stickers will be added to your collection.

To send the Archies stickers to your friends and family, open WhatsApp and go to the chat where you want to share the stickers. Tap the sticker icon, and locate the Archies sticker pack next to the Star icon at the bottom of the screen. Choose the sticker you want to send and then click the send button.

WhatsApp’s introduction of the Archies themed stickers adds a fun and expressive element to conversations. Users can now communicate their emotions in a creative way, making their interactions more enjoyable. Download the sticker pack today and bring a touch of Riverdale to your WhatsApp conversations.