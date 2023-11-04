Save Your Favorite TikTok Videos Privately

Are you obsessed with TikTok but want to keep some videos just for yourself? You’re in luck! In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of downloading TikTok videos without posting them publicly. We’ll provide step-by-step instructions for both Android and iPhone users, as well as a method to save videos without those pesky TikTok watermarks. Plus, we’ll address some frequently asked questions to ensure you have all the information you need.

Step 1: Launch the TikTok App

Open the TikTok app on your device and explore the latest trends and content.

Step 2: Tap the “+” Icon

Tap the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video. You can also choose a video from your gallery.

Step 3: Customize Your Video

Apply filters, effects, and even add music or text to personalize your video.

Step 4: Set Privacy Preferences

After customizing your video, click on “Who Can See My Video” to specify who can access it.

Step 5: Choose “Private”

Select the “Private” option in the privacy settings to ensure only you can view this video on your profile.

Step 6: Upload Your TikTok Video

With the “Private” setting selected, post your video. This saves the video directly to your device without making it public.

Step 7: Access Your Video on Your Profile

Visit your profile and locate the specific video you want to save.

Step 8: Select “Save” from the Share Menu

Click “Share” on the video page, then choose the “Save” option to save your video.

Saving TikTok Videos on Android and iPhone

For Android:

– Launch the TikTok app.

– Search for the TikTok video you want to download.

– Tap the share icon and select “Save video” or “Download.”

– Grant TikTok access to your gallery.

– Click “Done” to complete the process.

For iPhone:

– Download and open the TikTok app.

– Find the TikTok video you want to download.

– Tap the share icon and choose “Save video.”

– Grant TikTok access to your gallery.

– Click “Done” to finish.

Save TikTok Videos Without Watermark

To save TikTok videos without the watermark, you can use third-party websites like iMyFone TopClipper. Here’s how:

– Open iMyFone TopClipper and click “Download.”

– Enter the TikTok video URL you want to download and click “Search.”

– Play the video and click the download icon.

– Monitor the download progress in the top right corner.

FAQs:

Q: Can I download TikTok videos without posting?

A: Yes, you can download TikTok videos without posting them publicly. Follow the steps in this guide to keep your TikToks in your camera roll or gallery without sharing them.

Q: Can I save a TikTok video before posting it?

A: Absolutely! You can save a TikTok video in your drafts folder before posting it following the steps outlined above.

Q: How can I create an original TikTok video using TopClipper?

A: Creating an original TikTok video with iMyFone TopClipper is easy. Simply follow the steps provided to edit and create your unique content quickly.

In conclusion, this guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough for saving TikTok videos privately. Whether you’re an Android or iPhone user, or looking to remove watermarks, these instructions will help you keep your favorite TikTok moments to yourself. Just remember to respect the privacy and content rights of others while enjoying your saved TikTok videos.