How to do the TikTok Eye Trick?

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, has recently seen a surge in a new trend called the “TikTok eye trick.” This optical illusion has captivated users worldwide, leaving many wondering how to recreate it. In this article, we will delve into the details of this viral sensation and provide a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the TikTok eye trick.

The TikTok eye trick involves creating an illusion that one eye is closed while the other remains open. This effect is achieved using makeup techniques and clever camera angles. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Start applying a neutral eyeshadow base to your eyelids. This will create a smooth canvas for the illusion.

2. Using a dark eyeshadow shade, apply it to the eyelid of the eye you want to appear closed. Blend it well to create a seamless transition.

3. Next, take a black eyeliner pencil and draw a line along your upper lash line, extending it slightly beyond the outer corner of your eye. This will give the illusion of a closed eye.

4. Now, it’s time to position your camera. Hold your phone or camera slightly above your face and tilt it downwards. This angle will make it appear as if one eye is closed while the other remains open.

5. Finally, record a video or take a photo while maintaining the desired angle and expression. Experiment with different poses and facial expressions to enhance the illusion.

FAQ:

Q: What is the TikTok eye trick?

A: The TikTok eye trick is an optical illusion that makes it appear as if one eye is closed while the other remains open.

Q: How can I achieve the TikTok eye trick?

A: To achieve the TikTok eye trick, you need to apply makeup to create the illusion of a closed eye and use clever camera angles to capture the desired effect.

Q: Do I need any specific makeup products for this trick?

A: You can use any neutral eyeshadow base, a dark eyeshadow shade, and a black eyeliner pencil to create the illusion.

Q: Can I use this trick on any social media platform?

A: Yes, you can use the TikTok eye trick on any social media platform that allows video or photo uploads.

In conclusion, the TikTok eye trick has become a popular trend on social media, captivating users with its optical illusion. By following the steps outlined above, you can recreate this mesmerizing effect and join the viral sensation. So grab your makeup brushes, perfect your camera angles, and get ready to amaze your followers with the TikTok eye trick!