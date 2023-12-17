A Creepy Trend on TikTok: AI Photos Gone Wrong

New and bizarre trends are constantly taking over TikTok, and one of the latest has left many users feeling creeped out. This trend involves the use of an AI filter that extends photos and adds fake backgrounds, resulting in unsettling and often disturbing images. The filter is similar to the AI tool used in Photoshop to alter and manipulate images, but the TikTok version seems to have taken it to a new level.

To participate in this trend, users need to download two apps: TikTok and CapCut. The actual creation process requires the use of CapCut, where users can find various templates associated with the AI filter. Due to the popularity of the trend, numerous copycat templates can be found on both CapCut and TikTok. However, all of these templates essentially offer the same experience.

Once users have selected a template, they can upload their chosen photos to be expanded the AI filter. After previewing the video in CapCut, users can then export it to TikTok, where they can add sound and make any additional edits before posting it.

The resulting videos are often eerie, with distorted and enlarged images that give off a creepy vibe. Many users have commented on just how unsettling the trend is, with some even joking that the AI filter won’t let them sleep. The trend has gained significant attention on TikTok, with numerous videos showcasing the weird and sometimes horrifying results.

While this trend may not be for everyone, it is just one example of the countless strange and unusual trends that TikTok continues to produce. Whether it’s AI filters or other peculiar effects, TikTok users are always finding new ways to push the boundaries of creativity, even if it means venturing into the uncanny and unsettling.