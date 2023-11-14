How To Do Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge?

The Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge has taken social media storm, with countless individuals attempting to achieve the reality TV star’s signature plump pout. However, it is important to approach this challenge with caution and prioritize safety. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge safely and effectively.

Step 1: Gather the necessary materials

To begin, you will need a small shot glass or suction cup, a lip balm or petroleum jelly, and a lip liner or lipstick of your choice. It is crucial to ensure that the shot glass or suction cup is clean and free from any sharp edges that could potentially harm your lips.

Step 2: Apply lip balm or petroleum jelly

Before starting the challenge, apply a generous amount of lip balm or petroleum jelly to moisturize your lips. This will help prevent any potential damage or bruising.

Step 3: Create a seal

Place the shot glass or suction cup over your lips, ensuring a tight seal. Gently suck in air to create suction, causing your lips to plump up. It is important to note that you should only do this for a short period of time, around 10-15 seconds, to avoid any negative effects.

Step 4: Release the suction

After the desired time has passed, carefully release the suction gently pulling the shot glass or suction cup away from your lips. This should leave your lips looking temporarily fuller.

FAQ:

Q: Is the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge safe?

A: When done correctly and for a short duration, the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge can be safe. However, it is crucial to avoid excessive suction or prolonged periods, as this can lead to bruising, swelling, or even permanent damage.

Q: How long do the results last?

A: The results of the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge are temporary and typically last for a few hours. The plumpness will gradually fade as the blood flow returns to normal.

Q: Are there any alternatives to the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge?

A: Yes, there are safer alternatives to achieve fuller lips. Consider using lip plumping products, such as lip glosses or lipsticks that contain ingredients like cinnamon or peppermint oil, which can create a temporary plumping effect.

Remember, your safety should always be the top priority. If you experience any pain, discomfort, or prolonged swelling during or after attempting the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge, it is advisable to seek medical attention immediately.