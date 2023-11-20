How To Do Kim Kardashian Updo?

Kim Kardashian is known for her glamorous and stylish looks, and one of her signature hairstyles is the elegant updo. If you’ve ever wondered how to achieve this iconic look, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to create a stunning Kim Kardashian updo that will turn heads at any event.

To start, you’ll need a few essential tools: a comb, bobby pins, hairspray, and a hair tie. It’s also helpful to have some texturizing spray or dry shampoo to add volume and grip to your hair.

1. Prep your hair: Begin applying texturizing spray or dry shampoo to your roots to add volume and texture. This will help your updo hold better throughout the day.

2. Tease your hair: Gently backcomb the crown section of your hair to create volume. This step will give your updo a more dramatic and glamorous look.

3. Gather your hair: Pull your hair back into a high ponytail, securing it with a hair tie. Make sure to leave out a small section of hair at the front to frame your face.

4. Create a bun: Twist the ponytail around the base to form a bun. Secure it with bobby pins, making sure to hide the ends of your hair.

5. Style the front: Take the small section of hair you left out and gently tease it for added volume. Sweep it back and secure it with bobby pins, blending it into the bun.

6. Finishing touches: Use hairspray to set your updo in place and smooth any flyaways. You can also add accessories like hair clips or a headband to enhance the overall look.

FAQ:

Q: How long does it take to do a Kim Kardashian updo?

A: The time it takes to create a Kim Kardashian updo can vary depending on your hair length and skill level. On average, it can take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.

Q: Can I do a Kim Kardashian updo on short hair?

A: While a traditional Kim Kardashian updo is easier to achieve with longer hair, you can still create a modified version on shorter hair using extensions or hairpieces to add length and volume.

Q: Will a Kim Kardashian updo work for any occasion?

A: Yes, a Kim Kardashian updo is versatile and can be worn for various occasions, from formal events to casual outings. It adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look.

In conclusion, mastering the art of the Kim Kardashian updo can elevate your hairstyle game to new heights. With a few simple steps and the right tools, you can achieve a glamorous and chic look that mirrors the style of this iconic celebrity. So go ahead, give it a try, and get ready to rock your own version of the Kim Kardashian updo!