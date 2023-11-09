The Competitive World of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has arrived with its highly competitive multiplayer suite. Players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC can now come together and battle it out. However, there are some players who prefer to stick to their own platform and avoid facing opponents on other consoles, or more commonly, PC gamers. If you fall into this category, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can disable crossplay in Modern Warfare 3.

To disable crossplay, follow these simple steps:

1. Head to the multiplayer screen.

2. Open the menu pressing the Options button.

3. Navigate to the cog icon.

4. Go to account & network settings.

5. Simply turn off the crossplay and cross-communication options.

Modern Warfare 3, developed Sledgehammer Games in collaboration with Infinity Ward and with Treyarch overseeing the Zombies mode, is a direct sequel to its predecessor. It continues to deliver a thrilling and intense gaming experience.

In recent news, Microsoft completed its monumental $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, making it a major player in the gaming industry. Despite this acquisition, both PlayStation and Xbox have affirmed their commitment to Call of Duty, ensuring that the game will remain available on PlayStation platforms. Xbox’s Phil Spencer has emphasized their dedication to maintaining “100% parity” for Call of Duty across all platforms.

As the multiplayer suite of Modern Warfare 3 continues to captivate players with its intense competition, the landscape of the gaming industry constantly evolves. Whether you choose to engage in crossplay or disable it to have a more focused gaming experience, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 offers something for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with players on different platforms?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 features full crossplay, allowing players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to play together in the multiplayer suite.

2. How can I disable crossplay in Modern Warfare 3?

To disable crossplay, go to the multiplayer screen, press the Options button to open the menu, navigate to the cog icon, and go to account & network settings. From there, simply turn off the crossplay and cross-communication options.

3. Who developed Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 was developed Sledgehammer Games in collaboration with Infinity Ward, while Treyarch oversaw the Zombies mode.

4. What was the recent acquisition in the gaming industry?

Microsoft recently completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, solidifying its presence in the gaming industry.

5. Will Call of Duty remain available on PlayStation platforms?

Yes, both PlayStation and Xbox have signed an agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition. Xbox’s Phil Spencer has also pledged to maintain “100% parity” for Call of Duty across all platforms.