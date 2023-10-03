How to Identify and Report Fake Accounts on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has taken strict action against fake accounts in India, banning over 74 lakh users in August 2023. These accounts were prohibited under Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules of 2021. In response to complaints from Indian users, violations of accounts within India, and orders of the Grievance Appeal Committee (GAC), WhatsApp has revealed the actions taken to address this issue.

According to the platform’s monthly report, between August 1 and August 31, WhatsApp banned a total of 7,420,748 Indian accounts. Out of these, 3,506,905 accounts were proactively banned WhatsApp without waiting for user reports. The platform employed preventive action to enforce its rules and policies identifying potential violations. This approach ensured the security and integrity of the platform.

In addition to taking action against reported accounts, WhatsApp also received 14,767 complaint reports, resulting in action against 17 accounts. The platform actively addresses abuse and spam considering user complaints and taking proactive measures to prevent harmful behavior. It operates in three stages of an account’s lifecycle: registration, messaging, and responding to negative comments.

To detect abusive accounts, WhatsApp’s team and automated systems track and evaluate complex cases. Their efforts are supported a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments. The platform also encourages users to block contacts and report problematic content and contacts within the app.

In order to combat scams and fake accounts on WhatsApp, users are advised to stay vigilant and active in detecting suspicious users or spam reports. Here are some tips to identify and report fake accounts:

1. Be cautious of fake job offers that promise attractive opportunities and money upfront. Scammers often disappear after victims invest or share sensitive information.

2. Avoid falling for WhatsApp forwards that promise rewards in exchange for sharing messages and email IDs. These links are often used to steal personal data.

3. Never install apps from unverified sources, especially if they ask for sensitive banking information. Scammers may modify banking app files with malicious code.

4. Ignore and block calls from unknown foreign numbers. WhatsApp has measures to deal with these calls, but it’s best not to respond to them.

5. Avoid clicking on random links sent strangers. Hackers may send infected links that lead to phishing or malware websites. Enable two-factor authentication and refrain from sharing personal information with strangers.

To report a fake account on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open the chat with the account you want to report.

2. Tap the person’s name at the top of the chat.

3. Tap “Report.”

4. Select the reason for reporting the account.

5. Tap “Send.”

By following these guidelines and actively reporting suspicious accounts, users can contribute to maintaining a safe and secure environment on WhatsApp.

