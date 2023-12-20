Gen Z and Millennials Flocking to Instagram and TikTok as Facebook Loses Users

According to recent reports, young users from Gen Z and Millennials are abandoning Facebook in favor of other platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. These platforms have gained significant popularity in recent years and have become more relevant to these age groups.

Insider Intelligence conducted an investigation that suggests Facebook is expected to experience a decline in users. By 2026, it is projected that around 28% of Facebook’s user base in the United States will consist of individuals aged between 18 and 34. This indicates that many users will either stop using Facebook altogether or permanently delete their accounts.

Compared to other platforms, deleting a Facebook account is relatively simple. For instance, on X (formerly known as Twitter), users can only deactivate their accounts, with the platform potentially deleting it due to lack of activity. On Facebook, however, users have the option to either deactivate or delete their accounts. Deactivating an account disables the user’s main Facebook profile, while Messenger remains active for communication purposes. Reactivating the account is possible at any time without losing any data or information. On the other hand, deleting the account permanently erases all shared content and information, including texts from Messenger.

To delete a Facebook account, follow these steps:

From the Facebook website:

1. Open Facebook from your browser.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Settings & Privacy” and then “Settings.”

4. Click on “Meta’s Accounts Center” in the left menu.

5. Select “Personal Details.”

6. Click on “Account ownership and control.”

7. Choose “Deactivation or deletion.”

8. Select the account you wish to delete.

9. Click on “Delete account” and confirm clicking “Continue.”

From the Facebook app (iPhone and Android):

1. Open the Facebook app.

2. Tap on the Menu in the bottom-right corner (profile picture icon).

3. Scroll and tap on “Settings & Privacy.”

4. Select “Settings.”

5. Tap on “Meta’s Accounts Center.”

6. Tap on “Personal details.”

7. Tap on “Account ownership and control.”

8. Choose “Deactivation or deletion.”

9. Select the account you want to delete.

10. Tap on “Delete account” and confirm tapping “Continue.”

It’s worth noting that if a user wants to delete their Instagram account, they can follow the same steps mentioned above if their Instagram account is linked to their Facebook account. The Meta Accounts Center allows users to manage all their accounts across Meta’s platforms.

