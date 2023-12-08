How to Delete Your Snapchat Account

Deleting or deactivating your Snapchat account is a relatively simple process that can be done through the app or the Snapchat accounts portal. However, it’s important to note that deleting your account is a permanent action, and some data may be kept for legal, security, and business needs. Here’s how you can delete your Snapchat account:

On Android or through the web:

1. Log in to the Snapchat accounts portal.

2. Select “Delete my account.”

3. Enter your password.

4. Click “Continue” to confirm your account deletion.

On iPhone/iOS:

1. Select the Settings button in the Profile screen of the app.

2. Scroll to “Account Actions.”

3. Click “Delete Account.”

4. Log in to the Snapchat accounts portal.

5. Tap “Delete my account.”

6. Enter your password.

7. Select “Continue” to confirm your account deletion.

Once you’ve followed these steps, your Snapchat account will be permanently deleted. However, it’s worth mentioning that the process takes about 60 days to complete, as Snapchat initially deactivates your account for 30 days before starting the deletion process.

If you’re looking to temporarily deactivate your Snapchat account instead of deleting it permanently, you can follow the same steps mentioned above but confirm your account for deactivation, not deletion. Your account will be deactivated for 30 days before it is permanently deleted, so if you change your mind within that time frame, you can log in again to reactivate it.

Deleting the Snapchat app from your phone or device is similar to deleting any other app. On Android, you can open the Google Play Store app, select the Profile Icon, then “Manage apps and devices” and “Manage” to find and uninstall the Snapchat app. On iPhone/iOS, you can touch and hold the app on the Home Screen, select “Remove App,” and choose either “Delete App” or “Remove from Home Screen.”

Remember, after deactivating or deleting your Snapchat account, you have 30 days to change your mind and reactivate it. If you don’t log in within that time frame, Snapchat will begin the deletion process, and your account will not be recoverable.