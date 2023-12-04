How to delete Netflix history?

How to Clear Your Netflix Viewing History: A Step-by-Step Guide

Netflix has become a go-to platform for millions of people around the world to stream their favorite movies and TV shows. However, there may be times when you want to delete your Netflix history for various reasons. Whether you want to keep your viewing habits private or simply start fresh, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Netflix history.

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account

Open your preferred web browser and visit the Netflix website. Enter your login credentials to access your account.

Step 2: Go to your account settings

Once you’re logged in, click on your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. From the dropdown menu, select “Account” to access your account settings.

Step 3: Navigate to your viewing activity

Scroll down the account settings page until you find the “My Profile” section. Under this section, click on “Viewing activity” to see a list of all the shows and movies you’ve watched.

Step 4: Remove individual titles

To delete specific titles from your viewing history, click on the circular icon with a line through it (🚫) located on the right side of each title. This will remove the selected title from your history.

Step 5: Clear your entire viewing history

If you want to delete your entire viewing history, click on the “Hide all” button at the bottom of the page. This will remove all the titles from your Netflix history.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will deleting my Netflix history affect my recommendations?

A: Yes, deleting your Netflix history will reset your viewing preferences and may impact the recommendations you receive. However, as you continue to watch new shows and movies, Netflix will adapt and provide personalized recommendations based on your updated viewing habits.

Q: Can I recover my deleted Netflix history?

A: No, once you delete your Netflix history, it cannot be recovered. Therefore, it’s important to be certain before removing any titles from your viewing activity.

Q: Does clearing my Netflix history remove it from all devices?

A: Yes, clearing your Netflix history will remove it from all devices connected to your account. The changes will be reflected across all platforms, including web browsers, mobile apps, and smart TVs.

Q: How often should I clear my Netflix history?

A: The frequency of clearing your Netflix history depends on your personal preference. Some users prefer to clear it regularly to maintain privacy, while others may not feel the need to do so. It’s entirely up to you.

By following these simple steps, you can easily delete your Netflix history and enjoy a fresh start on the popular streaming platform. Remember to consider the impact on your recommendations and make an informed decision based on your preferences.