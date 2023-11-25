How to Delete My Telegram.org Account

How to Permanently Delete Your Telegram.org Account

In today’s digital age, it is not uncommon for individuals to have multiple social media accounts. However, there may come a time when you decide to streamline your online presence and delete certain accounts. If you are looking to bid farewell to your Telegram.org account, here is a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Step 1: Open the Telegram.org Website

To begin the account deletion process, open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official Telegram.org website.

Step 2: Log In to Your Account

Once you have accessed the website, log in to your Telegram.org account using your registered phone number and password.

Step 3: Access the Account Deletion Page

After logging in, click on your profile picture located at the top left corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”

Step 4: Navigate to the “Delete Account” Option

Within the “Settings” menu, scroll down until you find the “Privacy and Security” section. Under this section, you will find the “Delete My Account” option. Click on it to proceed.

Step 5: Confirm Your Decision

Telegram.org will now display a warning message explaining the consequences of deleting your account. Carefully read through the information provided and ensure that you understand the implications. If you are certain about deleting your account, click on the “Delete My Account” button.

FAQ:

Q: Can I recover my deleted Telegram.org account?

A: No, once you delete your Telegram.org account, it cannot be recovered. All your messages, contacts, and media will be permanently lost.

Q: Will deleting my account remove all my data from Telegram.org servers?

A: Yes, deleting your account will remove all your data from Telegram.org servers. However, it is important to note that Telegram.org retains backups for a limited period of time.

Q: Can I delete my Telegram.org account from the mobile app?

A: No, the account deletion process can only be completed through the Telegram.org website.

By following these simple steps, you can bid farewell to your Telegram.org account and ensure that your personal data is removed from their servers. Remember to carefully consider your decision before proceeding, as account deletion is irreversible.