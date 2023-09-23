How to Delete and Restore All Your Instagram Posts

If you’re looking to give your Instagram profile a fresh new look with a color-coded theme, you’ll need to delete your current posts. But don’t worry, we’ll show you how to do it easily.

To delete all your Instagram posts at once, follow these steps:

Launch the Instagram app and tap your profile picture at the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap the hamburger menu icon at the top right corner of the screen. Tap on “Your Activity.” Select “Posts.” Tap the “Select” option at the top right corner of the screen. Manually tap on all your Instagram posts to select them, or sort and filter them date. Tap on “Delete.” Alternatively, you can choose to archive the posts instead. Confirm your selection in the popup box.

Now that you’ve deleted your Instagram posts, you might want to restore them in the future. Here’s how:

Launch the Instagram app and tap your profile picture at the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap the hamburger menu icon at the top right corner of the screen. Tap on “Your Activity.” Tap on “Recently Deleted.” Select the post you want to restore. Tap the ellipses at the top right corner of the post. Hit “Restore.” Confirm your selection in the pop-up box.

Remember that deleted posts remain in the “Recently Deleted” folder for 30 days before being permanently deleted from your account.

If you prefer to hide a post instead of deleting it, you can choose to archive the post. Archiving a post will hide it from your profile, and you can always choose to bring it back later. Just follow the same steps for restoring a deleted post.

Deleting all your Instagram posts at once can give your profile a clean and consistent look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I mass delete my Instagram posts?

To mass delete your Instagram posts, go to the Menu > Your Activity > Posts > Select and manually select all of them. Hit the Delete option at the bottom of the screen to remove them from your profile.

How long does Instagram take to permanently delete a post?

Once you delete a post on Instagram, it stays in the Recently Deleted folder for 30 days. Once the 30-day period is over, it is permanently deleted from your account.

How do I restore a deleted post on Instagram?

To restore a deleted post on Instagram, go to the Menu > Your Activity > Recently Deleted. Select the post you want to bring back, hit the ellipses at the top right corner, and select Restore.

