How to Delete or Deactivate a Threads Account While Preserving Your Instagram Account

Deleting or deactivating your Threads account no longer results in the deletion of your connected Instagram account, giving users more control and flexibility. Here’s how you can delete or deactivate your Threads account without impacting Instagram:

1. Use the Threads app: As of now, this feature is only available on the Threads mobile app and cannot be accessed through the desktop web browser.

2. Open the Threads app: Launch the app on your mobile device.

3. Access account settings: Tap on your profile located in the bottom corner of the screen. Then, click on the menu button in the top right corner.

4. Choose “Account”: From the menu options, select “Account.”

5. Delete or Deactivate Profile: In the account settings, tap on “Delete or Deactivate Profile.”

6. Make your choice: You can either “Delete profile” or “Deactivate Profile.” Rest assured that neither of these options will have any impact on your Instagram account.

– Deactivate Profile: When you deactivate your profile, all your information and content will be securely archived. If you decide to return to Threads in the future, you can pick up where you left off. Deactivating your profile will not affect your Instagram account.

– Delete Profile/Account: This option permanently deletes your Threads profile, along with all associated posts. However, your Instagram account will remain unaffected, even if it shares the same username.

This recent update was announced Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Threads. It offers users the ability to manage their Threads account separately without compromising their Instagram presence.

It’s worth noting that the reverse is also possible: deleting your Instagram account does not impact your Threads account either. With this added flexibility, users can now navigate their way through multiple social networks with ease.