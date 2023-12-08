How to Delete Your Embarrassing Instagram Story in Seconds

Summary: Have you ever posted an Instagram story and instantly regretted it? Maybe it was a late-night drunken post or a revealing moment you wish you kept to yourself. Whatever the reason may be, deleting an Instagram story is a simple process that can save you from embarrassment. Read on to learn how to delete your story on Instagram and some additional tips.

Deleting an Instagram Story:

1. Open your Instagram home feed and tap on “Your Story” in the top left corner, where your profile picture is located.

2. If you have multiple images or videos to choose from, select the one you want to remove.

3. Once you’re viewing the photo or video in the story, tap on the “More” option in the bottom right corner (represented three vertical dots).

4. A menu will appear. Tap “Delete” and then confirm your decision.

Deleting Archived Stories:

Sometimes, you may want to delete stories that are no longer live but remain in your archive. Here’s how to do it:

1. Go to your profile tapping on the profile icon in the bottom right corner.

2. Tap on the profile menu, represented three horizontal lines, in the top right corner.

3. Select “Archive” from the menu.

4. Choose the story you want to delete.

5. Tap “More” in the bottom right corner of the story (represented three horizontal dots).

6. Hit “Delete” and confirm your choice on the prompt.

Deleting Story Highlights:

Story highlights are collections of your favorite stories that are pinned to the top of your profile. If you want to remove a highlight, follow these steps:

1. Visit your profile as mentioned in the previous section.

2. Look for the highlights section below the “Edit profile” button.

3. Tap and hold on the highlight you wish to delete.

4. A pop-up menu will appear. Select “Delete highlight.”

5. Confirm your decision tapping “Delete” on the prompt.

Recovering Deleted Stories:

Surprisingly, you can recover a deleted Instagram story if it has been deleted within the last 30 days. Here’s how:

1. Go to your profile and tap the profile menu in the top right corner.

2. Select “Your activity” from the menu.

3. Tap “Recently Deleted” in the “Removed and archived content” section.

4. Choose the story you want to recover.

5. While viewing the story, tap the “More” icon in the bottom right corner (represented three vertical dots).

6. Hit “Restore” and confirm your choice on the pop-up.

Remember, if your deleted story was posted within the last 24 hours or was featured in your highlights, it will return to being live or back in the highlights. Otherwise, it will be restored to your archive.

In conclusion, deleting an Instagram story is a quick and easy process that can save you from potential embarrassment or regret. Whether it’s an embarrassing post, old archived stories, or unwanted story highlights, follow these steps to keep your Instagram profile exactly the way you want it.