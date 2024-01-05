How to Safely Remove Your Personal Information from Instagram and Facebook

In an era where privacy and online security are paramount concerns, finding the best way to remove personal information from social media platforms can be challenging. Instagram and Facebook, both owned Meta, offer two options for users: deactivation and deletion.

Deactivation on Instagram involves temporarily hiding a user’s posts, comments, and likes from followers. It also prevents other users from searching for the deactivated profile. However, it is important to note that deactivation is reversible, and users can reactivate their accounts whenever they wish.

To temporarily deactivate your Instagram account using the app, follow these steps:

1. Open the Instagram app and tap on the profile page button at the bottom right corner.

2. On the profile page, tap on the three lines at the top right.

3. Go to “Settings and Privacy” and then “Accounts Center”.

4. Navigate to “Personal details” and select “Account ownership and control”.

5. Choose “Deactivation or deletion” and select your Instagram or Facebook account.

6. Decide whether you want to deactivate or delete the account permanently. Enter your password when prompted.

If you have enabled two-factor authentication for Facebook, you will need to use the Facebook app to deactivate your account. For Instagram, simply enter your password to proceed with deactivation.

If you prefer to deactivate or delete your Instagram account using a web browser, follow these steps:

1. Log in to your account on the Instagram website.

2. Click on “More” on the left-hand panel.

3. Go to “Settings” and then “See more in Accounts Center”.

4. Find the option for “Personal details” and click on “Account ownership and control”.

5. You will find the “Deactivation or deletion” option here.

6. Choose the desired action and confirm.

If your account has been wrongfully deactivated, there is an option to appeal the decision using the Instagram Appeal form.

Remember, taking control of your online presence is essential for protecting your privacy and security. Consider deactivating or deleting your social media accounts when necessary to maintain online safety.