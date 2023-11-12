Introducing ChatGPT: Create Your Own AI Chatbot in Minutes

When Sam Altman unveiled the revolutionary concept of Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) at OpenAI’s DevDay event, it sent shockwaves throughout the developer community. Now, with ChatGPT’s powerful AI model, you can build your own clone of ChatGPT in just a few minutes.

Finding GPTs

Once you log into ChatGPT, simply click on the “Explore” option at the top left corner. From there, choose “Create a GPT.” You will be directed to the Create and Configure screen, where ChatGPT will ask you a series of questions to develop your new chatbot.

For example, you can request a digital familiar—a chatbot specializing in complex esoteric and occult topics. You can even give your chatbot a unique name, like “Mr. Crowley” after the founder of Thelema. As you respond to ChatGPT’s prompts, your chatbot will take shape in the preview pane.

Customizing Your Chatbot

During the configuration process, you will have the ability to personalize the way your chatbot interacts with you. You can specify topics of interest, such as Thelema, Wicca, Ceremonial Magick, Astrology, and Tarot Cards. Additionally, you can choose what sources you want your chatbot to pull information from, including classical texts and modern interpretations. You can even ask your chatbot to suggest links for further reading or videos to watch.

Ensuring Accuracy and Safety

OpenAI has taken measures to address potential issues with generative AI. If your chatbot encounters any difficulties in interpretation, ChatGPT can either make its best judgment or ask for clarification. Furthermore, OpenAI’s integration with Bing allows for fact-checking and verification of information provided the chatbot.

Launching Your GPT

Once you have customized your chatbot, you can save it to OpenAI’s platform selecting “Save” and choosing your privacy settings. With these steps completed, your new companion is ready to assist you in your magical endeavors.

FAQ:

Can I trust the information provided my chatbot?

While your chatbot is built on advanced AI technology, it is always advisable to verify the information it provides independently. What happens if my chatbot goes viral?

Rest assured, any usage of your chatbot—both input and output tokens—will be drawn from your own allotment, not the creator’s. Can I make changes to my chatbot after it is created? Yes, you can modify specific settings of your chatbot, including its name, description, and capabilities, selecting the “Configure” option.

In conclusion, ChatGPT empowers users to create their own AI chatbots effortlessly, opening up a world of possibilities. Remember to exercise caution and critically evaluate the information provided your chatbot. With ChatGPT, the future of AI is in your hands.